Benton man competes for world champion duck caller: He says this year’s win is “emotional”

STUTTGART, Ark.- A Benton Man won the regional duck calling contest today in Stuttgart, which means he’ll be competing Sunday for a chance at the world championship. But he says it’s been an emotional experience competing this year.



Will McBride began competing in duck calling when he was just 13-years-old and Saturday was the first time he’s qualified for the world competition, since 2010. This year’s win, however, is bitter-sweet.



“I had a lot of help from some people that are looking down on me right now,” Mcbride Said.



A couple of his fellow duck callers, who’ve traveled the circuit with McBride for years, passed away this year.



“You travel all over the US, so you kind of become family in a sense and when you lose one, it hurts,” he added.



McBride borrowed a pretty special duck call to compete this weekend. He’s using the same call that won his friend the world championship back in 2006 and says he’s “guarding it with [his] life,” until he returns it tomorrow.



Fifty-eight contestants, representing states and regions from all over, will be competing tomorrow for the big and final win.



The world championship in Stuttgart, the duck capitol of the world, It starts at 2 p.m.there on Main Street.