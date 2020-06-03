Benton mayor declares state of emergency, establishes curfew

BENTON, Ark.- Mayor Tom Farmer declared a state of emergency and established a citywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. that started Tuesday.

The executive order will be in effect until Monday, June 8, unless it is extended by a proclamation or affirmative vote of the Benton City Council.

The mayor said in the proclamation is because of protests that have interrupted Interstates 430 and 40, blocked state highways, shut down intersections.

According to the proclamation, the City of Benton has received information from Arkansas State Police and other law enforcement agencies that certain groups are planning other demonstrations that would threaten law enforcement and people who live in Benton.

FOX16 spoke with both Benton and Bryant Police, who said they increased staffing and there was one peaceful protest with no incidents or arrests.