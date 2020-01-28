Benton Middle School basketball team honors Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Benton Middle School basketball team is honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Tuesday’s game against North Little Rock. The entire team will wear purple, yellow and white ribbons in their hair in memory of the Laker’s star and his daughter.

FILE – In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, file)

It was organized by 7th grader Isabel “Bel” Butler who said this tragedy hit close to home.

Gianna Bryant was a rising basketball star herself and wanted to continue the legacy left by her father. Butler is around the same age as Gianna and wanted to pay tribute to her and the other two teammates that died in the same crash. The other players on the Benton Middle School team jumped on board and the court will be full of purple and yellow.

We will talk with Butler and her teammates before the game and will have the full story on FOX16 tonight at 9.