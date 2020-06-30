Benton neighbors concerned after man displays Nazi flags in front window

BENTON, Ark. — Nazi flags ripped down in a Benton neighborhood after being on display for weeks.

Neighbors told us they have complained to police and even approached the person directly about the window display, but nothing was done.

The home displaying those flags was found on Newcomb Road and moments after we knocked on the door the flags started coming down.

We asked for a comment and the man who owns the flags said: “it ain’t what you think.” We asked why he had them in the window and he answered: “because I’m German.”

Moments after this explanation the man slammed the door.

We caught the man ripping down flags that have been causing concern for weeks.

“This flag does not stand for anything but hate and intolerance and injustice and it has no business being in a community as loving as ours,” said Kayla Andrews who lives in the area.

A Nazi and an SS flag were hanging, visible from the street for neighbors like Andrews.

“Playing outside with their kids, kids just roaming about riding their bicycle and being kids so the fact that they are subjected to this makes me very upset as well,” said Andrews.

A number of neighbors have complained and even went directly to the home with their concerns.

“When you have individuals that actively take an initiative to show other people that they are not welcome that they have these deep-seated hatred feelings for other people it saddens me,” said Kobe Johnson who lives in Benton.

Both hope the neighborhood can move forward.

“It’s important that we can all live and work together in harmony,” said Andrews.

Despite those flags now being down, people we spoke with say they are still going to monitor the home and make sure the flags don’t go back up.