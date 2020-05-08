Benton PD responds to aggravated robbery, suspect in custody

BENTON, Ark. (News release) — Benton Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery at Dollar General (3801 Benton Parkway) just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The suspect, 21-year-old Deamonte Terry, of Benton, was apprehended near Alcoa and Cyanamide Road after a brief foot pursuit. He is charged with Aggravated Robbery, a Class Y felony.

BNPD Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and has assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message or at www.cityprotect.com.