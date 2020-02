BENTON, Ark.- Benton Police are asking for your help identifying three women they say stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta.

Police say the three women pictured were caught on camera stealing from the store.

If you recognize these women, call the BNPD Criminal Investigations Division at 501-776-5497, text “BNPD plus your message” to 274637, or submit a tip at www.crimereports.com or via the BNPD app.