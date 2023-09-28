BENTON, Ark. – The Benton Police Department is doing its part in the fight against opioid overdoses.

Benton police will be conducting free Narcan training on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. in the department training room, located behind The Municipal Complex at 114 S. East Street, Suite 100.

The Overdose Response Team will be training attendees on how to identify an opioid overdose and provide training on how to save a life using Narcan.

People who attend will also be given a Narcan kit at the end of the training. Seating is expected to be limited.

For those wanting to reserve a spot for the training, call Sean Willits at 501-326-5222.