Benton police: 1 dead in motor scooter wreck

BENTON, Ark. – Benton police officers are investigating a wreck that claimed the life of a Sheridan man Monday night.

According to the police, the officers responded to Military Road in front of Sonic just after 8 p.m. to a wreck that involved a motor scooter and another vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 41-year-old Jeffrey Freeman who died from injuries sustained from the crash.

Authorities say that no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

The Benton Police Department asks that anyone with information on the incident to contact officers at 501-778-1171.

Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app.