Benton police arrest 19-year-old after flashing blue lights at vehicles

BENTON, Ark. (News release) — Benton Police Department officers responded to the area of Military Road and Landers Road just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a red Infiniti using flashing blue lights that made other vehicles move over.

After patrolling the area, the vehicle was located in the area of Edison Avenue and 19-year-old Cameron Haden of Benton was arrested without incident and charged with Unauthorized Use of Another Person’s Property to Facilitate a Crime; Unlawful Possession, Purchase, Sale or Transfer of a Blue Light or Blue Lens Cap; Criminal Impersonation; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Driving on a Suspended License. A passenger in the vehicle was released from the scene.

The vehicle was seized by the department for further investigation. This case remains an ongoing investigation and more charges may be forthcoming.

“We want to emphasize that the vehicle is off the streets, and at this time, there are no victims, only witnesses that saw the unfolding of events,” said Captain Kevin Russell. “If anyone thinks they may have encountered this suspect or witnessed anything, we would encourage you to contact us.”

You can reach the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.