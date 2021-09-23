Benton police ask for help finding missing man suffering from dementia

BENTON, Ark. – Benton police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

According to the Benton Police Department, 64-year-old Carroll Hines was last seen on Sept. 14 leaving an area near the 400 block of Algood St.

Authorities say he was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and grey shoes. They also noted that Hines suffers from dementia and mental health challenges.

The Benton Police Department is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Hines to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171.