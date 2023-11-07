BENTON, Ark. – Benton police took to social media to ask for prayers on Tuesday saying that one of their officers was injured in a crash in late October.

The post said that Benton Police Department Special Investigations Unit Detective James “Mike” Lett was seriously injured on Interstate 430 in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 28.

According to the post, Det. Lett’s vehicle hydroplaned and struck a bridge guardrail near Rodney Parham in Little Rock while assisting with a Drug Take Back event.

Lett was taken to a nearby hospital and has been sedated since the crash, but on Monday it was determined that he had suffered several strokes causing his condition to worsen, according to the post.

Lett has been with the Benton Police Department since 2019 as a detective but has been a police officer in central Arkansas since 1996.