Benton police identify victim, charges pending against driver in fatal hit-and-run

BENTON, Ark.- Benton police said Friday afternoon they have a suspect in the hit-and-run on July 23 near the 17700 block of Interstate 30 that killed Dustin Thompson, 28, of Alexandria, Louisiana.
Officials say the suspect’s identity and charges will be released next week, pending further case review.
Police say Thompson left Dollar Tree on Military Road just before 9 p.m. on July 23.
Officials say video footage obtained from surrounding businesses and evidence analysis confirms Thompson was hit shortly after 9 p.m. by a dark-colored 1998-2003 GMC Sierra pickup.
If you have any additional information on this investigation, call the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171, 501-315-TIPS, text CRIMES (274637) with the keyword “BNPD” in the body of the message or at www.cityprotect.com.
LATEST POSTS:
- Tax-free weekend kicks off Saturday in Arkansas
- One injured after shooting between cars on I-630
- Congress trying to settle on an national plan for COVID-19
- US senators push for bill to decrease dependence on foreign countries for PPE
- Cowboys COVID-19 precautions