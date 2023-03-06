BENTON, Ark. – The Benton Police Department is investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks Sunday morning.

BNPD officials said they responded to a call in reference to an unattended death near train tracks behind the Saline County Sheriff’s Office just before 9:15 a.m.

When officers arrived they found the dead body of 36-year-old Anthony Page. Authorities said that Page’s injuries suggest he was hit by a train.

Officials with BNPD said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the BNPD Criminal Investigations Division at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171. Tips may also be called in at 501-315-TIPS or sent via anonymous text to 847411 with the keyword BENTONPD in the body of the message or via the BNPD app.