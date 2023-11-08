BENTON, Ark. – Officials with the Benton Police Department said an officer has passed after his condition took a turn for the worse following an October crash.

A post from the BPD confirmed that Special Investigations Unit Detective James “Mike” Lett passed away Wednesday afternoon.

According to the BPD, Lett was hospitalized after he was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 430 on Oct. 28.

“Det. Lett was surrounded by family both blood and blue,” the post read. “ Thank you all for your prayers and support.”

The post said Lett’s vehicle had hydroplaned and struck a guardrail near Rodney Parham in Little Rock.

BPD officials said Tuesday night that Lett’s condition had taken a turn for the worse on Monday after he had suffered several strokes.

Lett had been with the Benton Police Department since 2019 as a detective and a police officer in central Arkansas since 1996.