1  of  3
Breaking News
Sherwood Police seek man wanted in deadly 2019 hit and run that killed bicyclist John Mundell Deputy-involved shooting kills man in Pope County, Arkansas State Police investigating US jobless claims hit 3.3 million, quadruple previous record

Benton Police release update on McDonalds shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BENTON, Ark. (News release) –The victim in Wednesday’s shooting at McDonald’s on I-30/Alcoa, a 34-year-old female, is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery. Benton Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s- 20726 I-30 and discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lawrence Perron, Jr

The suspect, 59-year-old Lawrence Perron, Jr., of Benton, was arrested a short time later after a vehicle pursuit that ended near the initial incident location. As reported previously, the victim and suspect are both restaurant employees.

Perron, Jr. is charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Capital Murder, Battery 1st, Fleeing, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Firearm by Certain Persons (two counts), and Possession of a Defaced Firearm. The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Trending Stories