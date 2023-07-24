BENTON, Ark. – Benton police said Sunday night that they are searching for a missing and endangered 19-year-old.

In a social post, officials with the Benton Police Department said they are searching for Devon Brewer who was last seen Sunday in the parking lot of Fellowship Bible Church on Northshore between 6:45 pm and 7 p.m.

Police officials said Brewer is 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 to 250 pounds. He has brown curly medium length hair. Officers said he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering and black gym shorts.

Police said that Brewer suffers from various mental and physical health challenges as well as developmental delay. Officials said he takes several medications for his conditions and can become combative.

If you have seen Brewer or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the BNPD at 501-778-1171. Anonymous texts can be sent to 847411 with the keyword “BENTONPD plus your message.”