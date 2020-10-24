Benton police serve arrest warrant for Benton officer in possible domestic violence case

Benton, Ark. — Benton Police Department say they recently were informed of possible domestic violence involving a BNPD officer.

An investigation led to an arrest warrant being served today for Sergeant Jeff Parsons for the charges of Domestic Battery 3rd Degree, Aggravated Assault on a Family or Household Member (Class D felony), Terroristic Threatening 1st Degree (Class D felony), and Interference with Emergency Communication. Parsons, an 18-year veteran of law enforcement, remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This remains an ongoing criminal and internal investigation. We will update as more information is released