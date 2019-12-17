Benton School District attacks the Flu, as death rates climb in the state

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton School district has beefed up their plan of attack against the flu virus.

So far, there have been a total of 7 flu deaths reported in the state of Arkansas.

The district has put a number of steps in place to assure parents they are doing what they can to not have the illness spread in it’s school. First of all classrooms must have Clorox wipes and clean off desks.

You will also find hand sanitizer about everywhere you turn. Also almost all nurse offices in the district have air purifiers that clean out germs.

“I bleach my office all the time. Every night with the floors,” explained the district’s lead nurse Cheryl Watson.

Watson was a major factor in implementation of these healthy habits throughout the district. She checks in with all the nurses at the different schools in the district weekly for a flu count update.

“I called several of them today (Monday) to see if they were seeing more flu than I was but nobody really has more than about five cases of the flu yet. So for a district of over 5,000 kids that’s pretty good.”

Right now according to the Centers for Disease Control flu map, Arkansas is in the high risk category.

The Benton school district has a policy that encourages students to not return to school until they have been fever-less for at least 24 hours.

The district also hosted a flu clinic earlier in the year to help make getting a flu shot easier on parents and staff.