Benton sees extensive storm damage overnight

BENTON, Ark. — Much of Arkansas saw heavy rain and strong winds Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The Benton community is picking up the damages after a night of storms that some are saying was the worst they have ever seen.

“We’ve had storms before but I’ve never had anything like that,” one woman said.

Tuesday FOX16 got a closer look at the damage and the cleanup process underway. The entire neighborhood along Palm and Webster Street was covered with downed trees.

The people who live around this area say they’re just blessed to be alive.

When Terry Wallace looked out his window he said he was shocked.

“2:45, it sound like a big boom, I jumped up.” Terry Wallace said, “This is the first time I’ve seen something like this.”

He said he saw two uprooted trees, one nearly kissing his house, but landing right on his car.

“I couldn’t get out the front door. I had to go out the back, I couldn’t believe it,” Wallace said.

Just a block away from him, another stress full of downed trees.

78-year-old Diane Wilson said she’s lived in this neighborhood for 50 years and has never experienced anything like this.

“I don’t know what a war zone sound like but that ‘s what it sound like to me,” resident, Diane Wilson said.

She woke up Tuesday morning, to quite the mess in her backyard.

“I couldn’t believe it because my bedroom is back there and that’s where I was,” Wilson said.

Those who spoke said they are grateful they weren’t injured.

“I don’t care about this car, the house,” Wallace said. “As long as well didn’t get hurt — that can be replaced.”

There is still a lot left to clean up. Neighbors tell me a lot of elderly people who live over here and some aren’t sure yet how they will fix everything up.