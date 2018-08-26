Benton Standoff Ends Peacefully Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BENTON, Ark. -- What began as a welfare check at a home in the Eagle Run neighborhood around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday soon turned into a police standoff.

Police say 52-year-old Bobby Hood, wanted on four felony warrants, was inside the home with one other person.

The standoff lasted around 6 hours, but as SWAT officers approached, Hood chose to surrender to police.

Authorities report that no one was injured.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience during today’s events,” said Captain Kevin Russell. “It was a long process, but we got the desired outcome, and we believe Benton is much safer tonight as a result.”

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message.