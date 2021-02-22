Benton under boil advisory while still dealing with water issues

BENTON, Ark. — Benton is still under a boil water advisory until further notice as the city deals with water issues after snow storm.

According to Benton Utilities, the water plant is running at 100 percent, and they were able to get water into a few tanks.

The high demand for water emptied out everything that was in the few tanks they had setup.

City officials said they expect to store more water for the people who will need it.

Early Monday morning the water station saw about 50-60 people.

Students in Benton public schools will be heading back to virtual classes Tuesday due to continued issues with the local water lines.

On Sunday the city gave out water bottles, but ran out – and people resorted to bringing empty bottles to fill up.

The city said they hope to end the boil water advisory by Friday evening.