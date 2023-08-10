BENTON, Ark. – Benton police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed in a crash near Interstate 30 Thursday morning.

According to the Benton Police Department, the woman was struck on the north service road of I-30. The family of the victim said she was walking to buy her son a car around 9:30 a.m. when the crash happened in front of the Relax Inn, where she was living.

Officials have not released the victim’s identity nor the driver’s identity at this time. The condition of the driver is unknown.

Police said that no charges have been filed in this incident.

Police officials said that the road is currently closed and asks the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.