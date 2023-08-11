BENTON, Ark. – Benton police have identified a pedestrian killed Thursday morning in a crash near Interstate 30.

According to investigators, 52-year-old Lori Burrow of Benton was struck on the north service road of I-30.

Burrow’s family told investigators that she was walking to buy a car for her son around 9:30 a.m. when she was fatally struck in front of the Relax Inn.

Officers said that the driver of the vehicle has been cooperating with the investigation and that no charges have been filed in the incident.

Anyone with information concerning the incident can contact Benton police at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171.