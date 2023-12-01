BENTON, Ark. – People are calling it a time capsule in downtown Benton. The rediscovery of the Victory Theater that closed its doors 70 years ago is once again attracting eyes to the spot.

According to the City of Benton Communications Director, the building at the corner of South and Main Streets is the oldest in Benton, constructed in 1880.

The current owner hired a renovator, who couldn’t help himself from going to the second story once he heard what was up there.

“He was like, ‘By the way there’s an old movie theater upstairs,’ and I was like, ‘I’ve got to see that,’” Brian Sutton said. “Within five minutes I was up here looking around because I just had to see it.”

Between renovation work Sutton is doing on the building which now houses a barber shop, a law office, and a clothing store, he travels up an antique freight elevator or staircase into a portal to the past.

The Victory Theater was only open for 11 years from 1942 to 1953. While it once sat 350 people paying 20 cents a ticket, 10 cents if you were younger, what’s left from that time has mostly fallen through the cracks, specifically under the projector room. That is where Sutton has found film, cash, concessions, and more.

“It’s been up there for 70, 80 years or whatever and nobody has seen or touched it since, and kids working back there just through it under the floor. Fast forward years later and it’s treasure to us. We’re going through their trash. They would probably freak out a bit,” Sutton said with a laugh.

“I wish I had a sack full of it myself,” Lawrence Venable expressed.

Few people like 83-year-old Lawrence Venable remember the building in it’s prime. The only thing that second floor has been used for since the Victory Theater closed is storage. A clothing store, law office, and barbershop are operating underneath it currently.

“That’s where I saw my first cowboy,” Venable remembered. “Look at it and you never would have thought it was a movie theater, but people were so tied to it back in those days. People would be lined up way back up the street.”

Seeing interest in those lost treasures brings him right back, especially the cap to a bottle of Arkansas soda, Grapette.

“It makes me want a Grapette”, Venable said. “Just seeing a Grapette bottle right now, I’d probably fill it with grape juice and drink it.”

Sutton is documenting all his finds online. He’s also planning to create a shadow and donate to the historical society.

“When you get it in your hands, and you can share it with people, it’s a tangible piece of history, so I don’t know it kind of brings it back to life,” Sutton said.

Downton Benton used to be home to three theaters: the Palace, Victory, and Royal Theaters. The only one remaining is the Royal Theater which is on the National Register of Historic Places.