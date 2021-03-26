Bentonville fire captain resigns after fight with Asian man in Hot Springs

BENTONVILLE, Ark.- Officials with the City of Bentonville announced Friday a fire captain accused of assaulting an Asian man in Hot Springs has resigned.

According to a news release sent Friday by the city, Ben Snodgrass expressed regret and apologized for any embarrassment to his family, friends, fellow firefighters and the City of Bentonville.

Snodgrass was arrested on March 13 and faces a battery charge after police say he fought with Liem Nguyen outside of Oaklawn Casino in Hot Springs.

Nguyen said he was waiting for an Uber outside the casino when a man, identified by Hot Springs police as Snodgrass, began harassing, threatening and pushing him.

City officials say Snodgrass has been a city employee since March 2007.