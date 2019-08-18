Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is speaking before the Democratic Party of Arkansas’s annual Clinton Dinner.
Beto O’Rourke speaks in Little Rock
AnvatoPlayer(“p0″).init({ accessKey:”GWj6LABvooDPOuvGBPhB0hevoa2Avn3o”, video:”adstA9QPdJqJmLxj”, token:”cF-LNREHM-VL-TSYCljgp943jL6YKzZPObBT4O7H5_U~Mn4wfg”, mcp:”LIN”, autoplay:true, width:”100%”, trackTimePeriod:”30″, plugins:{ comscore: { script: ‘http://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/plugins/comscore/comscoreplugin.min.js’, clientId: ‘6036439’, useDerivedMetadata: true, mapping: { video:{ c3: ‘https://www.kark.com’, c4: ‘*null’, c6: ‘*null’, ns_st_cl: ‘0’, ns_st_pr: ‘{{TITLE}}’, ns_st_ep: ‘{{EPISODE}}’, ns_st_ge: ‘News’, ns_st_st: ‘kark’, ns_st_pu: ‘Nexstar’, ns_st_en: ‘*null’, ns_st_sn: ‘*null’, ns_st_ia: ‘*null’, ns_st_ce: ‘*null’, ns_st_ddt: ‘*null’, ns_st_tdt: ‘*null’, }, ad: { ns_st_cl: ‘0’, } } }, googleAnalytics:{ trackingId:”UA-37144901-1″, events:{ VIDEO_STARTED:{ alias:”Event Stream – videoContentPlay”, category:”Event Stream” }, VIDEO_COMPLETED:{ alias:”Event Stream – videoComplete”, category:”Event Stream” }, USER_PAUSE:{ alias:”Event Stream – videoPause”, category:”Event Stream” }, VIDEO_VIEWED:{ alias:”Event Stream – videoViewCheckpoint”, category:”Event Stream” } } } } });