Beto O’Rourke speaks in Little Rock

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
AnvatoPlayer(“p0″).init({ accessKey:”GWj6LABvooDPOuvGBPhB0hevoa2Avn3o”, video:”adstA9QPdJqJmLxj”, token:”cF-LNREHM-VL-TSYCljgp943jL6YKzZPObBT4O7H5_U~Mn4wfg”, mcp:”LIN”, autoplay:true, width:”100%”, trackTimePeriod:”30″, plugins:{ comscore: { script: ‘http://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/plugins/comscore/comscoreplugin.min.js’, clientId: ‘6036439’, useDerivedMetadata: true, mapping: { video:{ c3: ‘https://www.kark.com’, c4: ‘*null’, c6: ‘*null’, ns_st_cl: ‘0’, ns_st_pr: ‘{{TITLE}}’, ns_st_ep: ‘{{EPISODE}}’, ns_st_ge: ‘News’, ns_st_st: ‘kark’, ns_st_pu: ‘Nexstar’, ns_st_en: ‘*null’, ns_st_sn: ‘*null’, ns_st_ia: ‘*null’, ns_st_ce: ‘*null’, ns_st_ddt: ‘*null’, ns_st_tdt: ‘*null’, }, ad: { ns_st_cl: ‘0’, } } }, googleAnalytics:{ trackingId:”UA-37144901-1″, events:{ VIDEO_STARTED:{ alias:”Event Stream – videoContentPlay”, category:”Event Stream” }, VIDEO_COMPLETED:{ alias:”Event Stream – videoComplete”, category:”Event Stream” }, USER_PAUSE:{ alias:”Event Stream – videoPause”, category:”Event Stream” }, VIDEO_VIEWED:{ alias:”Event Stream – videoViewCheckpoint”, category:”Event Stream” } } } } });

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is speaking before the Democratic Party of Arkansas’s annual Clinton Dinner.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss