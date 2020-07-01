Beware of Scams: Entergy does NOT require payment before installing new meter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Don’t be a victim of scammers. An Entergy Arkansas customer received a phone call June 26 from a number her caller ID said was Entergy. It wasn’t. The caller said the customer needed to go to Walgreens and put $398.62 on a GoBank card, then tell them the code on the card before Entergy could install her new meter.

This is a scam. Entergy will NEVER ask for any form of payment before installing a meter. Before we install your new meter, we’ll share either a mailed or emailed letter with detailed questions and answers about what to expect during your meter upgrade. Another notification will be sent a few weeks prior to your scheduled installation. Before beginning installation, the installer will knock on your door so you can be prepared and informed about the process. Installers will have a badged I.D., uniform and automobile cling displaying the Entergy logo.

As a reminder, here’s another common scam to be on the lookout for: Scammers call the customer directly, pretending to be an Entergy employee. Scammers threaten to disconnect the customer’s electrical services if the instant payment on a past-due bill isn’t received. They then direct the customer to transfer funds electronically, sometimes through money wiring systems or pre-paid cards such as MoneyPak or GoBank. In recent instances, callers have even started demanding immediate payment over the phone.

The callers often use sophisticated spoofing technology to replicate the local utility’s name and number on the customer’s caller ID, making it particularly difficult for the customer to spot this scam.

What should you do? Remember, Entergy NEVER demands immediate payment from customers over the phone. You shouldn’t give your personal information to strangers. If a call sounds suspicious, hang-up and call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak directly with an Entergy customer service representative. If you believe you are a victim of this scam, notify the proper authorities, such as the local police or the state attorney general’s office. See entergy.com/scams for more information on scams and how to avoid being a victim.

Entergy Arkansas provides electricity to approximately 700,000 customers in 63 counties. Entergy Arkansas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.