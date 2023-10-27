LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas is making a push to recruit more BIGs, or mentors, as the organization embarks upon its 55th anniversary of serving children.

Executive director Kristin Koenigsfest joined FOX 16 Good Day to talk about the organization and the impact of mentoring.

“Mentoring is really important. It can play a key factor in helping a person, particularly a young person, realize their full potential,” BBBSCA Executive Director Kristin Koenigsfest said. “There’s a lot of research about mentoring and how it helps reduce tendency toward risky behavior.”

There’s a three-step process to becoming a BIG. You must fill out an application, attend a recruitment event and undergo an interview. BBBSCA strives to match BIGs with Littles, or mentees, who have similar interests. Once a match is made, BIGs are required to make a 12 month commitment and spend four hours per month with the Little.

BBBSCA will celebrate its 55th anniversary in November. Soon, the organization will roll out its anniversary donation campaign.

In the meantime, you can learn more information about donating or volunteering to become a BIG at BBBSCA.org.