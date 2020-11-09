Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas launches ‘Dream Big’ virtual auction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas is kicking off its Dream Big auction, which will feature one-of-a-kind experiences. The virtual auction is designed to help raise money to support mentorship in Central Arkansas. It features experiences with many well-known Arkansas-based celebrities, athletes, artists, business leaders, and more.

“We are excited to help support BBBSCA by providing one-of-a-kind experiences that will make

for incredible gifts this holiday season,” said Annemarie Dillard Jazic, event chair and BBBSCA

board member. “Winners are sure to have a once-in-a-lifetime memory and assurance that their

generosity helps strengthen our community and supports our local youth.”

Some experience highlights up for auction include:

One-on-one NFL-style football training session with retired NFL veteran, D.J. Williams

A new mountain bike and a guided exploration of the Monument Trails with Walton family member, Stueart Walton

A virtual private cooking class with the star of Modern Pioneering, Georgia Pelligrini, and $500 worth of kitchen equipment from Dillard’s

Big Brothers Big Sisters believes potential is in every kid, yet 8.5 million still need someone in

their corner. When children and teens have the influence of a caring adult, they are more likely

to avoid risky behaviors and to focus on academics. Today’s youth face a variety of challenges,

and being matched with a Big Brother or Big Sister can help them navigate these. Studies have

shown that children in the program are:

46% less likely to begin using illegal drugs

27% less likely to begin using alcohol

52% less likely to skip school

“These children have a higher likelihood of going to college, finding meaningful careers, and being standup members of society, all thanks to the special one-to-one mentorship opportunity that Big Brothers Big Sisters provides them,” BBBSCA Executive Director Tracy Maston said. “We currently have 80 deserving children on our waitlist in Central Arkansas that are raising their hands and asking for support”.

The auction is open to the public and will remain open until 8 p.m. on November 23.

Click here to see all of the one-of-a-kind experiences up for auction.