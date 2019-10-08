Big Country Chateau tenants going week 3 without gas; owners release statement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Owners at the Big Country Chateau Apartments say progress is being made to turn the gas back on at the complex, but renters say it’s not true.

For the past three weeks, people say they’ve struggled to make ends meet.

They say they’ve been living without hot water and using hot plates or the microwave to cook a meal.

Last week, we reached out to Integra Affordable Management based in Chicago.

They manage the complex, and on Monday, we finally heard back from them.

In a statement they said:

As owners we take pride in providing quality housing for our residents, because of this, we have extended all of our resources to turn the gas back on at Big Country Chateau. Upon the discovery of the property’s gas shut off, contractors have been working around the clock to resolve the issue. Ownership and the City of Little Rock are now working closely together to bring an immediate remedy to the situation. This was an unforeseen repair and apologize our residents have gone so long without proper utilities. Management is available to address the concerns of our residents. Andrew Donald Swinkoski, ARM®, LEED® Green Associate™

Managing Partner

Integra Affordable Management, LLC

We showed up to complex on Colonel Glenn Road on Monday and saw workers at the apartment.

After three long weeks, there is still no gas.

According to city officials and Centerpoint, the owners must bring everything up to code and pass inspection.

It hasn’t happened yet and people who live in the complex are extremely upset.

“The City is not going to turn this gas on, Centerpoint is not going to get it on because they got 19 leaks out here, they not telling the truth, so I am done with it. I’m getting ready to move out of here because we are not going to have gas at the end of October or November until every leak out here is fixed,” Shirley Doby said.

“I think they need to close this building down because it needs too much work, some apartments have bed bugs, like in my apartment since they capped the gas off the air conditioner doesn’t work. I have a refrigerator that leaks water,” Sandra Johnson said.

People at the apartment complex say they want to be compensated for the days they’ve been without gas.

Some people also say they want to move out but can’t afford to break their lease.