LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Cyclists from across the country are heading to the state Saturday for the Big Dam Bridge 100 Cycling Tour of Arkansas.

The event is expected to draw around 3,000 riders to cross the longest bridge specifically built for cyclists, runners and walkers.

Gearing up for the event will also require road and bridge closures ahead of Saturday’s ride.

The bridges and roadways affected to help alleviate traffic during the event will be:

• Big Dam Bridge: Access restricted to participants from 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

• Two Rivers Bridge: Access restricted to participants from 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

• River Mountain Road: Restricted access from 5:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

• Riverfront Drive, North Little Rock: Street closed from 4:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

• LaHarpe, westbound between Markham and Cantrell: Closed from 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

• Rebsamen Park Road: Will be congested from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

• Highway 300, from Barrett Road through Roland: Will be congested from 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The event offers rides between 10 to 100 miles. The 100-mile tour includes Little Rock, North Little Rock, plus Pulaski and Perry Counties. Volunteers will be staffing aid stations throughout the ride.

The starting line is at Riverfront Drive and Willow in North Little Rock. Riders are anticipated to enter the corrals by 6 a.m.

The finish line will feature food, drink and entertainment at Riverfront Park, with the entrance at Willow and Riverfront.

Proceeds for the event will benefit the Big Dam Bridge Foundation.

For event and registration information, please visit www.bigdambridge100.com.