Big Dam Bridge 100 providing two ride options for 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Big Dam Bridge 100 (BDB100) organizers announced there are two ride options for cyclists in this year’s tour.

The traditional 3,000+ participant ride was scheduled for September 26.

Officials say cyclists who still plan to travel to Central Arkansas can take part in the In-Person Solo Challenge on the BDB100 course. The solo challenge will not be an organized event, so officials say the route will not be marked and no aid stations will be in place. This an option through the end of the year. Cyclists will still receive a participant swag bag with their registration.

The BDB100 Driveway Challenge is a virtual event for cyclists to ride the course at any time and place, according to officials.

Participants can also roll their registration to the 2021 event at no cost, officials say.

“This is a first in the history of our ride and it is not the path we wanted to take but, after countless hours of planning and considerations, we believe it is more prudent to consider the fact that we don’t know what Covid-19 will hand us during the next two months, and the health and safety of our cyclists is our priority,” he said. “In the spirit of trying to cater to the different preferences of our participants, we decided to offer a hybrid event so cyclists can choose which option works best for them. We’re moving forward with two great options – and an incredible swag bag, either way you go!”

Cyclists who are already registered must edit their registration to change the category to In-Person Solo Challenge, virtual Driveway Challenge or roll their registration to the 2021 BDB100 event.

If you are interested in the virtual tour, you can register at www.TheBigDamBridge100.com.

The virtual event can be found on the RaceJoy app that provides a virtual route of the course, mile tracking, pacing, virtual cheer sections and other features.

Officials say BDB100 has attracted more than 3,500 cyclists to Central Arkansas from across the nation and world, offering routes from 15 to 105 miles.

