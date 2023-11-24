LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While online shopping gives people the chance to purchase items from the comfort of their own homes, shoppers at Park Plaza Mall say there is a benefit to going in person.

Madi Hill, along with other shoppers, have one thing on their mind when they enter the mall.

“My mom loves a good deal, so she’s raised us to really get on that, if there is anywhere no matter what the sale is, it’s a sale,” Hill said.

Finding the best deals this Black Friday, Hill and her family traveled from two hours away to shop.

“It’s definitely a great way to spend time with your family and just getting all those deals,” Hill said.

While deals take place both online and in stores, Hill says there’s a reason they shop in person.

“You get that real touch, you get to touch the clothes, you get to try them on. It’s that human-to-human connection where you can go up to the register and you’re not just online sitting in your room,” Hill said.

Teresa Poe, General Manager of Park Plaza said a lot of stores have in-store only promotions, which is helping bring the people out.

“We kind of gauge on visual, and it seems steady today compared to last year, and it did start getting a little busier earlier this year as well so that’s very encouraging,” Poe said.

They have sales throughout the weekend, that’ll help stretch shoppers’ dollars, like Kensley Foster, who is already using some Christmas money.

“I like how it’s a lot cheaper, because I only got 100 dollars from grandma, and I can get some more stuff,” Foster said.

In years past, crowds have rushed to be the first to get a deal, and while Hill says she’s seen some of that, Black Friday is still something she plans to take advantage of every year.

“I remember especially when I was younger, my mom would be you can’t go, it’s not safe, but now it’s more chill, just because of online shopping it’s chilled out,” Hill said.

The deals aren’t just today some will continue throughout the weekend. To find a full schedule you can visit their website at ParkPlazaMall.com.