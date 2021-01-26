Bobby Bones responds to requests for a run for Arkansas governor, doesn’t rule out future campaign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Bobby Bones is already a popular name for country music and American Idol fans, but could he soon add a new title – governor of Arkansas?

Hours after former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday that she was running for governor, the nationally syndicated radio host and Arkansas native tweeted he was receiving messages to throw his own hat in the gubernatorial ring.

Bones even said he was getting money already from fans for a campaign, though he said he would pass those on as donations.

Lol. After today… People using Venmo to send money so I’ll run for Governor of arkansas.. Prob got 100 or so of these today. I’m donating all the money. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/SChbPmPJtn — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) January 26, 2021

When asked if Huckabee Sanders’ announcement impacted his timeline, Bones said his focus at this time is working with Arkansas small towns and schools in a non-political way.

No. It doesn’t. All good. Still almost 2 years til election, friends. I’m still focused on working with small towns/schools in arkansas in a non political way. And don’t want to affect that right now. https://t.co/Ik63f7uevy — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) January 25, 2021

The radio host did not say where he was donating the money.

Talking exclusively with KARK 4 News anchor Laura Monteverdi on Tuesday, Bones said he appreciated the support he was seeing from his fans.

I’ve had thousands and thousands of dollars sent to me in an effort to try to convince me to run. I have donated that, as I am not announcing anything at this time. I don’t know my future plans. Bobby Bones, nationally syndicated radio host, Arkansas native

Still, he did not go so far as to completely rule out a future political campaign.

But if someone doesn’t step up for the people in Arkansas that are my people. The people struggling to get by, the people living paycheck to paycheck… then I might have to. I’m tired of career politicians that don’t know struggle. I was a food stamp and welfare kid from central Arkansas, and I’m tired of my folks being used as pawns for politics. Don’t make me run. I’d rather not. But I may have to. Bobby Bones, nationally syndicated radio host, Arkansas native

In 2019, Bones shared on his show that he had political aspirations.

According to an article on The Bobby Bones Show website, the radio host wants to start out as governor of Arkansas.