Bodies of two elderly people found in Mountain Home

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Caution Tape Lights_1482953867022.jpg

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Around 2:00 p.m. today, a citizen called police and reported finding at least one body behind a home.

Officers went out to the scene and found two elderly people dead.

Baxter Regional Medical Center ambulance responded. The Baxter County Corner’s Office and the Arkansas State Police have joined the investigation.

The bodies will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for determination for the cause and manner of death.

The names of the dead are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss