PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman is dead after her body was found inside a burned home.

According to investigators, the North Pulaski Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Bayou Meto Loop.

Investigators say the body of a bedridden female was soon found inside.

Detectives are now trying to identify the woman and the cause of death.