Body exhumed in Benton County cold case from 1981

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A body has been exhumed today from a cold case dating back to 1981 in Benton County.

Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office says that detectives have an order to exhume the remains of a “ John Doe” from a cold case dated back to 1981.  

The body was buried in the Bentonville cemetery.

From there the remains will be sent to the state crime lab in efforts to obtain a DNA sample.

If successful, they will send that DNA sample to ParaBon Labs in hopes to obtain a facial recognition profile to help identify our John Doe. 

