Update: Pulaski County case of body found in burning car ruled homicide

Update:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – A death discovered last Friday has been ruled a homicide.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) found a body inside a burning car along Woodson Lateral Road on Nov. 1.

On Wednesday, the PCSO said the State Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the PCSO at 501-340-6963. or Crime Stoppers at 501-340-TIPS.

This is the county’s fifth homicide of the year.

Original story:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On November 1 around 9:30 p.m., first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle fire at Woodson Lateral Road

After the fire was extinguished a body was found inside the car.

Deputies are currently investigating the death of the person inside the vehicle.

