Body found in Lake Norfork Saturday, Baxter County Sheriff’s investigating

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that happened on Saturday, August 29.

People who were fishing on Lake Norfork in the Pigeon Creek area at “Wolfley Hole” reported at 12:20 p.m. a body of a man in the water.

The body has been identified as 43-year-old Andrew A. Cunningham.

Authorities believe the body had been in the water for several days.

The autopsy has not been completed. The case will remain open until further findings from the completed autopsy.