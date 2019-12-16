Update: No foul play in man’s death, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says

Update:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – No foul play is suspected in a man’s death that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Sunday.

The agency made the announcement via social media on Monday about a body that had been found in the county’s northern region.

Original story:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – A body has been found near Maumelle.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday evening that deputies had been called to an area along Highway 365.

The scene was described as being near railroad tracks in the area of Mountain Crest Drive.

Investigators will work to determine if foul play is involved.