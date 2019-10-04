Update: Police release name of Pine Bluff murder victim

Update:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police have released the name of a woman whose body was found Thursday morning under an overpass.

The Pine Bluff Police Department says Angel Dawn Sebring, 40, was murdered.

A search continues for a man named as a suspect in the case.

He has been identified as Daniel Jones, 43.

Update:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police have released the name of a suspect they are looking for in a homicide that was discovered on Thursday morning.

The Pine Bluff Police Department (PBPD) says it received a call around 7:45 a.m. reporting that Daniel Jones had been involved in a “wrongdoing” that involved a woman.

After receiving the call, the PBPD began a search for the woman and her vehicle, which officers then found on the Martha Mitchell Overpass. While searching the area, officers found the woman’s body. They have not yet released her name.

The PBPD says Jones is actively being searched for as the suspect. He is described as a balding 43-year-old white male that is 6’3″ tall and about 245 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the PBPD Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Information can also be shared via Facebook at the contact information listed below.

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/

This is the city’s 24th homicide of the year.

Update:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police are releasing new information about a homicide victim who was found Thursday morning.

The Pine Bluff Police Department says the woman’s body was found off E. 2nd Avenue.

A sheriff’s deputy made the discovery after seeing an unattended car and checking the area.

Police have a possible suspect but are not yet releasing further details.

Original story:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A person has been found dead near Union Pacific property.

Police are investigating after the discovery of the body Thursday morning.

The body was found in a grassy area, under an overpass.

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you know anything, please contact police.