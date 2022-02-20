NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The body of a man was recovered Sunday from the Arkansas River at Riverfront Park in North Little Rock.

Investigators say there are few details right now regarding the identity of the man or how long he had been in the river.

According to investigators, someone spotted the body around 5:00 p.m. and called for help.

North Little Rock fire crews responded.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency in the investigation since the body was found in the water.

The man’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office to determine a cause of death.

This is a developing story, more details will be released as they become available.