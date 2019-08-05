Bomb reported at Arkansas State University

JONESBORO, Ark. – An evacuation is underway on the Arkansas State University campus after a bomb report.

A-State officials posted the following information on their Facebook page shortly after 11 a.m. Monday:

There has been a third party report of a bomb at the College of Nursing and Health Professions. Out of an abundance of caution, Reynolds, Smith and Nursing are to evacuate immediately. UPD officers are on the scene along north Caraway Road. Watch our campus website and official social media accounts for updates.