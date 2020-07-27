Bono Police Department lay to rest K-9 Tango

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. — A police department said goodbye to one of their finest officers today.

Bono Police Department K-9 Tango was euthanized due to health problems. The Chief says Tango had failing kidneys, heart, and spinal issues.

Medical professionals say he was in pain. Tango was an 8 year veteran with the department.

“He was very good at tracking, very good at narcotics, so we had a lot of faith in him. All of the officers did,” said Chief Michael Parrish.

The Cheif says the Police Department will not be replacing Tango at this time. He says Tango was a good K-9 and an even better partner.