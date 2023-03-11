CONWAY, Ark. – A cyber-attack on the phone company Boost Mobile has caused headache for customers.

Many say they’re having trouble making phone calls and payments.

As a small business owner, Latoya Stanley depends on phones to stay busy, but a couple of weeks ago that all changed.

“I was in contact with somebody around the 7th because my phone just kept dropping calls and they just told me it would be 24-72 hours, but it’s been going on longer than that. It’s been almost a week now,” Boost Mobile customer, Latoya Stanley said.

Boost Mobile experienced a cyber security attack at the end of February, which isn’t allowing customers to reach service desks, access their accounts, and make payments.

“It’s really hard, and it’s embarrassing and I don’t know what to do,” Stanley said.

Latoya Stanly just started her own cleaning business, and she said not being able to take calls has left a big hole in her wallet.

“I say about 2,000-3,000 a week, I can’t get any calls, I missed a couple of contracts and they just keep telling me there is nothing they can do about it,” Stanley said.

According to a statement on Boost Mobile’s website, they said they realized a few days after the attack, some data had been taken from their system, and they are working as quick as possible to get everything resolved.

Although Latoya Stanley said she hopes it happens here soon.

“I’m hoping they get the phones back on so we can go back to your regular lives,” Stanley stated.

A local Boost Mobile spokesperson said all lines should be back up and working, but they do not know when accounts will be restored on their website.

This is still under investigation.