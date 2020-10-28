Boozman recognizes military service of Harrison WWII veteran

WASHINGTON- U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) is recognized the service of World War II veteran perry Harness as part of a series recognizing military service of Arkansans called “Salute to Veterans”.

After graduating from Marshall High School, Harness went on to serve in the Army.

Harness trained at Camp Wheeler, near Macon, Georgia which he described as “seventeen of the hardest weeks of my life.” He then landed in Scotland, but soon after left for France where he fought during the Battle of the Bulge.

“They were really looking for troops when they put me on the front line,” Harness explained. During his time in battle, Harness was a rifleman before getting his final job in the military: carrying the bazooka. After weeks of intense fighting he was shot in the knee. The injury prevented him from continuing his service in the army, and he was honorably discharged with a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart

Harness married after he returned to Arkansas and went on to become a shoe salesman with his own buisness, Harness Boots and Shoes on the square in Harrison. He was also a founding member of the Boone County Disabled American Veterans.

Boozeman will submit Harness’ entire interview to the Veterans History Project, an initiative of the Library of Congress’s American Folklife Center to collect and retain the oral histories of our nation’s veterans.

“Perry Harness’s life is a continuous story of fighting for causes much larger than himself, and I thank him for his service. I am pleased to be able to collect and preserve his stories,” Boozman said.