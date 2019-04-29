Boston rescue helps animal shelters across Arkansas Video

BALD KNOB, Ark.-A non-profit organization from Boston named Last Hope K9 Rescue traveled to the Natural State to help about dozen animal shelters.

This is the 5th year more than 60 volunteers have came down.

From cleaning out to kennels to building shelves and painting facilities, the Last Hope K9 Rescue has been working hard.

The organization provides and buys everything. When it comes to shelters like Bald Knob who rely on volunteers, they say the help is much needed.

It was a busy Sunday at the Bald Knob Animal Shelter.

"They're here just helping us make improvements to the shelter and to help improve the quality of life for dogs and too make things easier for our shelter workers as well," Lindsey Watson said.

Lindsey Watson is a member of the sub-committee for the shelter. She says the help is all thanks to Last Hope K9 Rescue.

"It's a non profit organization from Boston, Massachusetts and our goal is to rescue as many dogs as we can from Arkansas shelters," Beth Garreau said.

Beth Garreau is the Foster Mentor Coordinator at Last Hope K9 Rescue. She and dozens of volunteers helped 10 different shelters across the state.

"This is phenomenal and it's things that we would not be able to do," Watson said.

The Bald Knob Animal Shelter got shelves built, a fresh coat of paint on the inside of the facility and workers replaced their dog doors with fiber glass.

The work was all free of charge.

"What they're done In two days might have taken us a year or two to accomplish financially and with the man power," Watson said.

"It's really important for us to get down here and remind the volunteers that we appreciate them," Garreau.

It's a little tash that goes a long way and means a lot to shelters across the state.

"It's been really special to see animal control officers who just feel really proud of their shelters and that's how they should feel," Garreau said.

Bald Knob wasn't there only stop. They've helped shelters in Pine Bluff, Kensett, Hazen, Carlise, Camden and West Memphis.

The group says they've raised about $75,000 dollars and they're heading back to Boston Monday.