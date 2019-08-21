Boy left in hot car Tuesday evening as punishment by father, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local father has been arrested after police say he made his 10-year-old son sit in a car for several minutes on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of a restaurant on Chenal Parkway.

An extreme heat advisory had just been lifted at that time. Our meteorologists say the temperature in Little Rock at that time was 87° with a heat index of 98°.

According to the Little Rock Police Department report, Briton Miller, 41, was taken into custody on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

The boy’s 12-year-old brother told officers that his father regularly punished the younger boy in this manner.

Officers checked restaurant surveillance footage which showed the boy was left in the car for about seven minutes.

The report notes he was not injured in any way.

Witnesses had reported watching the family disturbance unfold inside and outside the restaurant and noted when the child was in the car the engine was off and the windows were rolled up.