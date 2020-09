LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas is hosting legendary Razorback Coach Lou Holtz and honoring him as the leader of the year for making a difference in the lives of so many.

The virtual even is presented by Relyance Bank and will be held September 24 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The event is also a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club. You can donate now by texting the word “KIDS” to 2254.