Bradley County’s Christopher Ogburn announces for State House

Warren, AR – Democrat Christopher Ogburn is announcing his candidacy for Arkansas State Representative, District 8.



Born and raised in Bradley County, Christopher Ogburn is a proud graduate of Warren Lumberjack High School. Ogburn joined the Arkansas Army National Guard and served three years. He is a graduate from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with a bachelor’s degree in political science.



“My roots run deep in south Arkansas and so does my commitment to our part of Arkansas. As a young man I have strived to be a servant unto others and I pledge to continue that servant-minded attitude and commitment to the people of our district,” said Christopher Ogburn. “I am blessed to have the support of my community and to be a part of a new wave of legislative leadership out of southeast Arkansas. Though this task will not be easy, I look forward to presenting initiative, commitment and integrity during my campaign race for House District 8.”



Ogburn’s family-centered campaign platform focuses on homeownership and housing affordability, education and rural hospitals. Ogburn has helped lead initiatives in his community, such as reorganizing the Bradley County NAACP and helping organize the delivery of thousands of bottles of water in response to the water crisis in Carthage, AR.



After graduating from UAPB, Ogburn returned to his community and began working for the City of Warren Street Department. Ogburn is currently pursuing his post-baccalaureate for legal studies with Purdue Global. He serves as Vice President of Bradley County’s NAACP branch, as a board member for CASA of the 10th Judicial District, and as a regular community volunteer.



Christopher Ogburn will be holding his official announcement and fundraising event in Warren, AR on September 30th at the Old Armory (101 S. Main). Doors open at 6:30 p.m.



